Global Air Sampling Pumps Market Size To Worth USD 85.74 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.78%

The Global Air Sampling Pumps Size was Valued at USD 53.74 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Air Sampling Pumps Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 85.74 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: GL Sciences, Casella, AC-Sperhi, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, SKC, Inc., SENSIDYNE, AP BUCK, SIBATA, GASTEC CORPORATION, Xylem Inc., Thermalogic Corporation, Sensidyne, LP, Others

The Global Air Sampling Pumps Market Size is to Grow from USD 53.74 Million in 2023 to USD 85.74 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.78% during the projected period.









Air sampling is a technique for determining the concentration of a certain ingredient in the air at a specified location and time. It is widely used to determine whether employees are exposed to harmful quantities of a contaminant, such as a chemical or dust, at their workplace. Increased demand from the healthcare industry, as well as a greater emphasis on manufacturing design and production efficiency, will emerge as important air sampling pump market growth factors. Rising levels of gases, vapours, dust, and fibers in the air, rising environmental safety regulations, particularly in developed countries, increased government initiatives to raise awareness and implement favorable policies, and widespread industrialization can all help to drive the air sampling pump market. The rising spending on R&D capabilities, increased need for developed and creative air sampling pumps, easy access to resources, and low production costs in emerging nations can all help to drive market expansion. However, the cost of R&D might hamper the market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Air Sampling Pumps Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal Air Sampling Pumps, and Area Air Sampling Pumps), By Flow-Rate (Low Flow, Medium Flow, and High Flow), By Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Health Industry, and Environment Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The personal air sampling pumps are expected to have the largest market share over the projection period.

Based on type, the air sampling pumps market is classified into personal air sampling pumps, and area air sampling pumps. Among these, the personal air sampling pumps are expected to have the largest market share over the projection period. The Personal Air Sample is a battery-powered, compact air sampler that may be attached to a person to enable for hands-free sampling of inhalable gaseous pollutants and particulate matter in the air that the person breathes at work. Personal air sample pumps dominate the market and are critical for detecting exposure to hazardous particles, dust, and gases. These devices are used both indoors and outdoors to protect against environmental diseases that can be transmitted via airborne pollutants. Furthermore, these pumps are commonly employed in the industrial, construction, and emergency sectors. They also help personnel protect themselves and adhere to requirements. Area air sampling pumps are also one of the most rapidly expanding products in the air monitoring sector.

The low flow rate segment is projected to capture the largest market share during the projection period.

Based on flow rate, the air sampling pump market is classified into low flow, medium flow, and high flow. Among these, the low flow rate segment is projected to capture the largest market share during the projection period. The pump should be able to pass air into the sampler at the specified flow rate for a set period of time while maintaining that flow rate despite temperature variations. Most air sampling applications use flow rates of 1 to 5 liters per minute, which is considered a modest flow rate. Because of these characteristics, the low flow rate sector dominates the global market. Furthermore, companies are developing solutions that take into account important applications, such as low flow rates.

North America has the largest market share, which is predicted to increase during the projection period. North America is comprised of three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Because environmental health and safety requirements are becoming more ubiquitous, the United States has dominated the market for air sampling pumps and will continue to do so during the projection period. The market for air sampling pumps is predicted to grow dramatically as greenhouse gas emissions rise and the number of asthma patients in the United States increases. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the Americans Rescue Plan will contribute $53.4 million to 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states to increase air quality monitoring in towns across America. More than $30 million in Inflation Reduction Act funds enable air pollution monitoring initiatives, boosting $20 million from the American rescue plan and letting the EPA to fund an additional 77 projects.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the air sampling pumps market during the projected timeframe. Europe is one of the fastest expanding regions, because of the presence of local producers in the market, and it also has the highest share. Russia, France, and the United Kingdom dominate the market for air sampling pumps. The country's dominance is mostly driven by government-sponsored goals for zero carbon emissions and a sustainable future.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Major vendors in the air sampling pumps market include GL Sciences, Casella, AC-Sperhi, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, SKC, Inc., SENSIDYNE, AP BUCK, SIBATA, GASTEC CORPORATION, Xylem Inc., Thermalogic Corporation, Sensidyne, LP, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024 , the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has introduced a novel air sampling device known as the numerous slit nozzle-based high-volume PM2.5 Impactor system.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global air sampling pumps market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Air Sampling Pumps Market, By Type



Personal Air Sampling Pumps Area Air Sampling Pumps

Global Air Sampling Pumps Market, By Flow-Rate



Low Flow

Medium Flow High Flow

Global Air Sampling Pumps Market, By Application



Industrial Manufacturing

Health Industry Environment Industry

Global Air sampling pumps Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

