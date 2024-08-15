Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI
8/15/2024 3:28:54 AM
(MENAFN- Your Mind media ) 13th August 2024
The GCC stock markets today were mostly negative as investors became more cautious ahead of the US inflation data releases, starting today with the Producer Price Index (PPI), which could impact market expectations regarding the trajectory of rate cuts this year. Additionally, geopolitical risks are weighing on market sentiment.
The Saudi stock market was volatile but stayed positive. Oil prices could remain a risk factor for the market in addition to the concerns about geopolitical tensions in the region.
The UAE markets were impacted by today's sentiment, where the Dubai stock market was negative after touching the 4200 level after a period of recovery. The Abu Dhabi stock market continued its decline for a second day as some investors took profits following a rebound.
