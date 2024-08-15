Azercell's Roaming Internet Packs Available In Over 90 Countries
8/15/2024 3:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head off to your summer holidays with Azercell's roaming
internet packs!
Following its strategic purpose“Easing connectivity, empowering
lives!”, Azercell presents affordable roaming internet packs with
various data options, available on the networks of over 210
operators in more than 90 countries.
The largest product portfolio : The leading
mobile operator offers the most comprehensive selection of roaming
internet packages in the local Telecom market. Azercell subscribers
can choose from a variety of options, including 100 MB for 1 day,
400 MB for 3 days, 1 GB for 14 days, and 3 GB for 30 days.
Corporate subscribers also have the option to activate a 10 GB
roaming internet pack, valid for 30 days.
Convenient and simple activation : Subscribers
can easily activate these packages via SMS, USSD code, or the
Azercell app. Most importantly, there's no need for manual operator
selection, as the data is automatically deducted from the network
supported by the package. For more details, visit: Roaming internet
packs.
Premium tariff benefits : Subscribers of
Azercell's Premium tariff plans receive a monthly roaming internet
pack of 1 GB, 2 GB, or 3 GB, depending on the selected plan. For
more information, visit: Premium.
Azercell subscribers can enjoy free access to the Azercell app,
the official website of the company, online chat and WhatsApp
texting while travelling within all roaming internet packs.
It should be noted that Azercell's roaming services are
available through partnerships with over 390 operators in more than
165 countries worldwide.
