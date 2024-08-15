Azercell's Roaming Internet Packs Available In Over 90 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head off to your summer holidays with Azercell's roaming internet packs!

Following its strategic purpose“Easing connectivity, empowering lives!”, Azercell presents affordable roaming internet packs with various data options, available on the networks of over 210 operators in more than 90 countries.

The largest product portfolio : The leading mobile operator offers the most comprehensive selection of roaming internet packages in the local market. Azercell subscribers can choose from a variety of options, including 100 MB for 1 day, 400 MB for 3 days, 1 GB for 14 days, and 3 GB for 30 days. Corporate subscribers also have the option to activate a 10 GB roaming internet pack, valid for 30 days.

Convenient and simple activation : Subscribers can easily activate these packages via SMS, USSD code, or the Azercell app. Most importantly, there's no need for manual operator selection, as the data is automatically deducted from the network supported by the package. For more details, visit: Roaming internet packs.

Premium tariff benefits : Subscribers of Azercell's Premium tariff plans receive a monthly roaming internet pack of 1 GB, 2 GB, or 3 GB, depending on the selected plan. For more information, visit: Premium.

Azercell subscribers can enjoy free access to the Azercell app, the official website of the company, online chat and WhatsApp texting while travelling within all roaming internet packs.

It should be noted that Azercell's roaming services are available through partnerships with over 390 operators in more than 165 countries worldwide.