MOU To Strengthen Connection With Indonesia

DARWIN, NT - NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Charles Darwin University (CDU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia will enhance relations and support collaboration and cooperation in learning, teaching, and research.The partnership was signed during a week-long trip to Indonesia by CDU representatives, who were reconnecting with institutions that will support CDU's vision of becoming the most connected university.Professor Bowman said the agreement was an important step forward for the relationship between Indonesia and Charles Darwin University.“We are delighted to partner with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which, like CDU, values international collaboration in strategically significant areas,” Professor Bowman said.“We look forward to building this partnership by contributing to policy discussions relating to our region and knowledge exchange through seminars and forums.”The signing of the MOU comes after the CDU delegation visited Hasanuddin University to discuss strategic issues and formalise potential collaborations between the two institutions to develop educational opportunities.This is the first CDU delegation to visit Indonesia since COVID-19. The aim of this visit is to re-establish connections with university and government partners and explore opportunities for collaboration with new partners where there is a natural synergy and shared goals.The CDU delegation to Indonesia includes Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Scott Bowman AO; Vice-President Global and External Relations, Shannon Holborn; Director of Global, Dr Adam Lam; Emeritus Professor International Law, Professor David Price; Indonesian Lecturer, Dr Nathan Franklin and Director of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor and President, Rebecca Marrone.

