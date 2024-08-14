Qatari PM, Blinken Mull Prospects Of Gaza Ceasefire
DOHA, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the latest developments of the situations in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a phone call, initiated by Secretary Blinken on Wednesday, both sides reviewed the progress of the joint mediation aiming to end the conflict in Gaza and deescalate tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They also discussed the deep-rooted relations and ways to promote cooperation in various fields. (end)
