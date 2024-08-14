Turner Imaging Systems Earns Coveted Spot On The Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Turner Imaging Systems is proud to announce its inclusion in the top half of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024, a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, ranking the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have not only driven rapid revenue growth but have done so while overcoming significant challenges, including inflationary pressures, the rising costs of capital, and notable hiring difficulties. Collectively, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years, making their impact undeniable.

Turner Imaging Systems' flagship product, SMART-C®, is the world's only wireless, battery-operated, and completely portable mini C-arm, revolutionizing medical imaging across various settings. Since obtaining FDA clearance in 2019, SMART-C® has seen widespread adoption, with over 300 units now in use worldwide. Its versatility has made it a critical tool in operating rooms, emergency departments, orthopedic clinics, sports medicine facilities, podiatry practices, medical education institutions, and beyond.

"The recognition by Inc. 5000 is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our amazing team at Turner Imaging Systems and Turner Innovations," said Tom Youd, Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission has always been to advance medical imaging technology to improve patient outcomes, and being listed among America's fastest-growing companies validates that we are on the right path."

About Turner Imaging Systems

Turner Imaging Systems is a leader in innovative medical imaging solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes, expanding healthcare access, and driving efficiency by delivering advanced X-ray technology at the point-of-care. The company's SMART-C device is at the forefront of portable imaging, offering unparalleled flexibility and mobility for healthcare providers worldwide.

