Cemtrex Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security and industrial services company, has reported its unaudited and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Key Third Quarter FY 2024 and Subsequent Highlights



Revenue for Q3'24 was flat at $14.7 million, compared to revenue of $14.7 million for Q3'23.



Security segment revenues decreased 31% to $6.2 million in Q3'24 due primarily to the delay of multiple projects for the segment's products and services.

Industrial Services segment revenues for Q3'24 increased 49% to $8.5 million, on increased demand and additional revenue from the Heisey Mechanical acquisition completed in Q4'23.

Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 increased 14% to $48.7 million, compared to revenue in the prior year period of $42.8 million.



Security segment revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, decreased 10% to $23.4 million compared to $25.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Industrial Services segment revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, increased 50% to $25.3 million compared to $16.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Closed $10 million upsized underwritten public offering to conduct operations, increase marketing efforts, invest in existing business initiatives and products, and for the partial repayment of indebtedness. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024 was $7.6 million, compared to $6.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results:“In the third quarter we continued to see momentum in our segments, sustaining revenue year over year at $14.7 million. Significant demand for AIS products and services drove a 49% increase in revenue to $8.5 million, offset by decreases in Vicon revenue due to the delay of multiple projects and a weaker industrywide demand for security solutions.

“Operating loss for the third quarter was $3.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.1 million a year ago, mainly due to decreased gross profit in our Security segment and increased G&A expenses. The operating loss for the nine-month period was $5.0 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago, despite the higher sales. However, these results include approximately $2 million in one-time expenses related to the May 2024 equity financing, employee related one-time charges and legal expenses. Our goal of achieving a full year operating profit remains and we are working hard to drive revenue and maintain tight cost controls.

“In our Security segment, despite project delays, the team at Vicon continues to push the deployment of new technologies and products with investments into sales and marketing resources that we believe will drive sales over the next several quarters. We also were able to reduce our inventory by over $1 million this fiscal year as we strive to make our operations more efficient. We expect with the launch of the innovative new cloud security platform Anavio, along with new technologies and continued improvements to our core software platform Valerus, there is significant further opportunity to grow revenue and gross margin over the next several quarters.

“Our Industrial services segment delivered another strong quarter on orders from leading companies, building a pipeline of growth that we believe will produce a record year of revenue. We continue to believe with additional orders ahead, AIS has the potential to reach more than 30% annual revenue growth in FY'24, with further room for growth in FY 25.

“During the quarter we took the opportunity to improve our balance sheet with a $10 million upsized underwritten public offering, of which a portion of the proceeds were used to pay off some of our indebtedness. Looking ahead, we are now well positioned for additional growth and to reach our goal to achieve positive operating income in the future. The strengthened balance sheet also provides the ability to explore acquisition opportunities that can enhance our market reach and service capabilities, as we continue to seek long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

Third Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 was $14.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively. The Security segment revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by 31% to $6.2 million. The Security segment decrease was due to the delay of multiple projects for the Security segment's products and services and overall worsening economic conditions in the industry. The Industrial Services segment revenues for the third quarter increased by 49% to $8.5 million, mainly due to increased demand for the segment's services as well as additional business from the Heisey acquisition completed during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $5.9 million, or 40% of revenues, as compared to gross profit of $6.5 million, or 44% of revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total operating expenses for three months ended June 30, 2024, were $9.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year's quarter.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million as compared to an operating income of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The operating loss was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit in the Security segment and overall increased general and administration expenses.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $9.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the prior year's quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $7.6 million at June 30, 2024, as compared to $6.3 million at September 30, 2023.

Inventories decreased to $7.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $8.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter FY 2024 Results Conference Call

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information: