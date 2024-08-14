Trademo Welcomes Abhishek Kishore As A Strategic Growth Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abhishek KishorePALO ALTO, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trademo, a leading global chain AI platform, is proud to announce the addition of Abhishek Kishore to its team as an advisor. Abhishek brings a wealth of experience, including most recently with OCR Services (a global trade management solutions provider) as its Managing Director International & Head of Marketing, where he was responsible for expanding OCR's footprint in the international markets.“Trade compliance is rapidly evolving and increasingly becoming more complicated for importers, exporters, and global logistics providers. Trademo's ability to provide deep-tier visibility into global supply chains and a complete suite of solutions for end-to-end trade compliance management, including forced labor, etc., uniquely positions Trademo to provide real solutions to the current challenges of global trade stakeholders,” said Shalabh Singhal, CEO & Founder at Trademo Technologies Inc.“Abhishek's expertise in this domain, coupled with his customer-centered approach, will undoubtedly scale the adoption of Trademo's compliance offerings by key stakeholders. His appointment marks a significant step forward in increasing our footprint globally and driving strategic growth” he added.Abhishek Kishore joins Trademo with an impressive background in the industry, having held key leadership positions in various organizations. His extensive knowledge and experience in helping organizations scale and grow make him a valuable addition to the Trademo team.“Trademo is on a mission to make the global supply chains more robust, resilient, and intelligent,” added Abhishek Kishore, Advisor, Trademo Technologies Inc.“I'm excited about the opportunity to help the company's growth, and I look forward to working with the team."Abhishek Kishore is an accomplished business leader with a demonstrated track record of building businesses from the ground up. Most recently, he was the Managing Director - International, and Head of Marketing at OCR Services Inc. (acquired by Descartes Services Group), a global trade management solutions provider for businesses of every size. Previously, Abhishek served as the Deputy Country Head-India at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he led USIBC's overall strategy and efforts on key U.S.-India bilateral policy priorities.Trademo was founded in 2020 by a serial entrepreneur, Shalabh Singhal, when the world was grappling with COVID-19 and the disruptions to global supply chains further aggravated the situation. Shalabh realized that building resilience in global supply chains is one of the most important problems of modern times.Trademo has created a single source of truth on global supply chains by leveraging AI and data from thousands of sources. Trademo has consolidated knowledge from shipping data, satellite data, global sanctions, tariffs, controls, beneficial ownership, and many other sources into a global supply chain knowledge graph, i.e., TrademoKG. TrademoKG today empowers organizations with unprecedented visibility, compliance, resilience, sustainability, and border security. Today, Trademo offers industry-leading intelligence and compliance solutions, most notably sanctions screening software and supply chain mapping software .For more information about Trademo and its compliance solutions, please visit Trademo's website .

