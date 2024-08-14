(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to Stocklytics , U.S stock ownership has rocketed to 41.6% in 2024.

The year was off to an incredible start, with an impressive jump of over $3.8 trillion(QoQ) in the value of stock assets in the first quarter.

The site's analyst, Edith Reads, comments:

"The stock market's rise beyond modest analyst expectations triggered the surge in stock ownership, with the rise in asset value encouraging both new and existing investors to increase their holdings. The forecast for the remaining months still looks bullish, building on the already established investor confidence."

In the year 2000, U.S. households had 38.4% of their financial assets tied to the stock market during a period marked by a federal budget surplus, low unemployment, and consistently high GDP growth. At that time, the stock market strongly reflected the growing economy. The full story and statistics can be found here: U.S. Stock Ownership Hits All-Time-High in 2024 to Stand at 41.6%

