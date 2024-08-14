One Wounded As Russians Shell Beryslav
Date
8/14/2024 3:13:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, this afternoon, causing a fire that injured a 45-year-old man.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration's press service announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At about 13:00, Russian troops struck Beryslav. While the fire caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, a 45-year-old man suffered burns to his body, limbs and face," the post said.
Read also:
Man killed in Kherson drone attack, two others wounded
The military administration said the victim had been hospitalized.
Early on August 14, the Russian army shelled Kherson and its suburbs, injuring six people.
Illustration photo
MENAFN14082024000193011044ID1108555634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.