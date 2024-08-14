One Wounded As Russians Shell Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, this afternoon, causing a fire that a 45-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration's press service announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"At about 13:00, Russian struck Beryslav. While the fire caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, a 45-year-old man suffered burns to his body, limbs and face," the post said.

The military administration said the victim had been hospitalized.

Early on August 14, the Russian army shelled Kherson and its suburbs, injuring six people.

