Tee Up ATL Returns To Kick Off TOUR Championship Week

Tee Up ATL returns August 26, 2024, with 2 Chainz headlining at The Eastern, kicking off the TOUR Championship and raising funds for Atlanta nonprofits.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tee Up ATL, presented by Southern Company, is continuing its tradition as the official kickoff event for the TOUR Championship . This annual charity concert celebrates Atlanta's unique culture while raising money for hometown nonprofits. The event also serves as a welcome party for the PGA TOUR's top 30 golfers as they arrive in Atlanta to compete for the FedExCup at the season-ending TOUR Championship held at East Lake Golf Club.Tee Up ATL, scheduled for Monday, August 26, from 7-10pm at The Eastern, will unite Atlanta in a celebration of music, art, and golf - all in support of some incredible nonprofits. The event aims to amplify and celebrate the city's vibrant culture and strong community in partnership with the TOUR Championship. Tee Up ATL is thrilled to announce 2 Chainz as headliner for the unforgettable event, with additional guests to be announced.Special programming will include electrifying performances, custom art by Greg Mike, interactive activations, PGA TOUR player appearances, and fundraising for hometown charities including the East Lake Foundation, Grove Park Foundation, First Tee - Metro Atlanta, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, and Focused Community Strategies.Tee Up ATL has cemented its place in Atlanta as an event that engages a wide array of community members leading up to the TOUR Championship. Past performers include ATL legends Big Boi, Ludacris, JEEZY x DJ DRAMA, and more. This year's event, held for the first time at The Eastern, is sure to provide another can't-miss experience.All ticket proceeds benefit the charitable beneficiaries. For more information or to get tickets, please visit .About Southern CompanySouthern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit .

