Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global image guided surgery devices market is experiencing substantial growth. It is expected to rise from $8.23 billion in 2023 to $9.1 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. It will grow to $14.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This upward trajectory is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness among professionals, and supportive regulatory environments.

Rising Neurological Disorders Propel Market Growth

The growing incidence of neurological disorders significantly contributes to the expansion of the image guided surgery devices market. These disorders, affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems, drive the demand for minimally invasive surgical solutions, such as those used in treating brain tumors or conducting brain biopsies. According to the European Academy of Neurology, approximately one in three people will be affected by a neurological disorder in their lifetime, with deaths from these conditions rising nearly 40% over the past three decades. This rising prevalence underscores the growing need for advanced image-guided surgery devices.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies in the image guided surgery devices market include General Electric Company, Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and many others. These players are at the forefront of technological innovations, continuously enhancing their product offerings. For example, Siemens Healthineers recently launched the MAGNETOM Free. Star MRI scanner and NAEOTOM Alpha CT scanner. The MAGNETOM Free. Star features a helium-free design and DryCool technology for simplified MRI processes, while the NAEOTOM Alpha offers superior image resolution with lower radiation doses and advanced spectrum information.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the image guided surgery devices market, including:

.Technological Innovations: Continuous advancements in imaging technology and integration with artificial intelligence (AI).

.Global Expansion: Increased adoption of robotics and expansion into emerging markets.

.Customization and Personalization: Growth in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures.

These trends are setting the stage for further market development and opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The image guided surgery devices market is segmented as follows:

1 Product: Image Guided Surgery Devices, Image Guided Surgery Software

2 Device Type: CT, Ultrasound, MRI, X-Ray, Fluoroscopy, Endoscopes, PET, SPECT

3 Application: Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Oncology Surgery, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

4 End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research and Academic Institutions

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for image guided surgery devices and is anticipated to maintain its leading position. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on image guided surgery devices market size, image guided surgery devices market drivers and trends, image guided surgery devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The image guided surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

