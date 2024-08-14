New Music Alert Mimita From Electro Pop Pioneer LION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mimita from electro-pop pioneer LION

Lion

Track Title: Mimita Genre: Afro Beats / / Rap Launch Date: 31st July 2024 ISRC Code: QM6P42485137

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LION is a UK-born Ethiopian/Australian electro pop/alt artist, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer. Their is a patchwork of pulsing rhythms, sharpshooting rap stylings and a tinge of heavy rock; a vessel for their piercing lyrics which discuss socio-political issues like micro-aggressions and racial identity. They move with power, choreographing revolutions with passion. Steeped in their Ethiopian heritage, LION won't just tell you their story, they'll roar.Music and dance are the only sources of true catharsis for LION. Communicating stories, expressing repressed emotions and discovering himself through these art forms are their passion. Having learnt music production through genres like dubstep, trance and future bass; LION's music has a unique electronic edge. Combined with their love for femme-bodied pop icons in the Western world and the K-pop scene, their vibrant personality flows through their fierce lyrics and powerful hooks.Having spent the last three years refining their artistry with the Tomboi Records team, LION echoes somewhere between Todrick Hall and Lil Nas X. Their heavy beats and distorted synths evoke a lion's roar two releases out LION's mission is already set in motion, with write-ups from renowned publications such as Wonderland, Earmilk, Purple Sneakers and more. Performing multiple shows and festivals already, including the main stage at World Pride, Sydney Mardigras and headline act of Melbourne's main LGBTQIAplus festival MIDSUMMA, LION has firmly established their show-stopping live presence. They bring together all the unique elements of their identity and their talents, creating theatrical, rhythmic, and prolific material.LION now sits upon their throne and is set to become a musical icon.@thisislionofContact LION at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

LION - MITMITA (Official MV) ft. Dope Saint Jude