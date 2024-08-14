TCCIMA enters MOU with Tehran AGRIENG

(MENAFN) The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Agriculture and Natural Resources Engineering Organization of Tehran Province (AGRIENG), as reported on the TCCIMA portal. This MOU was signed during a meeting between the TCCIMA board of directors and the head of AGRIENG on Tuesday.



The primary objective of the MOU is to enhance the involvement of private sector operators in agricultural projects within Tehran Province and to encourage investment in this sector. The collaboration aims to create more opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the development of agriculture in the region.



Key goals of the MOU include establishing a service desk within the Tehran Chamber to facilitate access to AGRIENG's services and facilities for Chamber members. Additionally, the MOU outlines cooperation in certifying agricultural products, boosting the export of agricultural goods and services by TCCIMA members, and increasing knowledge of new technologies in agriculture. The agreement also emphasizes the importance of joint research projects, domestic and international educational events, and supporting trade unions and production organizations within the agricultural sector and related transformation industries.



During the signing ceremony, Morteza Kouchakzadeh, head of AGRIENG, highlighted the MOU's significance, stating that the agreement aims to expedite the investment process in Iran's agricultural sector by leveraging the resources of this well-established private sector institution. Ataollah Ashrafi Esfahani, head of the TCCIMA Agriculture and Transformation Industries Committee, also remarked that one of the committee's missions has been to strengthen communication with organizations in Tehran Province, which led to the formulation and signing of this MOU between the Tehran Chamber and AGRIENG.

