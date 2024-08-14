Rixos Premium Dubai and McLaren Dubai showcases the Style and Class of the Artura Spider

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (XX August 2024): Rixos Premium Dubai and McLaren Dubai are proud to offer guests an opportunity to get up close and personal with the McLaren Artura Spider. Hosted in the lobby of the stylish urban hotspot in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence until the 22nd of August, this exhibition will enable an exclusive closer look at the next-generation hybrid convertible supercar.

With its high ceilings, marble flooring, and expansive layout, the ultra-modern lobby of Rixos Premium Dubai provides the perfect setting to display the McLaren Artura Spider in all its beauty.

McLaren Dubai’s Artura Spider, priced from AED 1.2 million in the UAE, is the epitome of luxury and performance, offering a plethora of options for personalisation, including advanced safety, entertainment, and design features. The new Artura is a statement of elegance and sophistication, designed to turn heads and deliver an unparalleled driving experience.

The Artura Spider is a masterpiece of engineering, powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a 7.4kWh battery pack. This plug-in hybrid powerhouse delivers 700hp and 720Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.0 seconds and reaching a top speed of 330km/h. The advanced suspension system, featuring a double-wishbone front and a multi-link rear with Proactive Damping Control, ensures precise handling and adaptable comfort.

Taking over Rixos Premium Dubai’s lobby until 22nd of August, car enthusiasts are in for a real treat as this marvel of modern technology takes centre stage. Plan your next visit to witness this groundbreaking supercar in an environment that seamlessly blends luxury and innovation.





