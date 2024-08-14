(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A U.N. expert panel's review casts serious doubts on the recent Venezuelan elections, traditionally a process underpinned by transparency and adherence, now marred by significant procedural omissions.



The failure to publish detailed results, a foundational element of elections, emerged as a key concern in the report dated August 9.



The panel observed that the National Electoral Council (CNE) not only disregarded the requisite transparency but also missed crucial deadlines. This undermined the credibility of the elections.



This breach of protocol has eroded public trust and fueled opposition claims of victory, contrasting sharply with official declarations favoring Nicolás Maduro.



In the aftermath, the opposition showcased an overwhelming collection of original tally sheets. They argued that these sheets demonstrated a landslide win for their candidate, Edmundo González.







This action sparked a severe crackdown from the government. The government accused the opposition of falsifying documents and blocked access to their data online.



Despite government efforts to control the narrative, the U.N. experts verified the security features of the tally sheets made public by the opposition, affirming their authenticity.



The report also noted an abrupt halt in the electronic transmission of results on election night. No subsequent explanation was provided, which further complicated the electoral landscape.



The international community's role came under fire, with key political figures in Venezuela calling for an end to foreign electoral observation.



This suggestion contrasts sharply with the global advocacy for transparency in credible elections.



This unfolding scenario underscores not just a national crisis but also a critical moment for international diplomatic engagement. It reflects the broader challenges of upholding electoral integrity in politically volatile environments.

