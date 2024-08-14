Graduation Ceremony Of Commando Basic Course Held
Date
8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Under the training plan for 2024, the next Graduation ceremony
of the Commando basic course was held, Azernews
reports.
At the graduation ceremony, the memory of Great Leader Heydar
Aliyev and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence.
The national anthem of the Republics of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The course participants received congratulations from the
Ministry of Defense leadership.
Speakers emphasized the importance of these courses in enhancing
the professionalism of Army servicemen and improving the combat
readiness of units. They also extended their best wishes to the
cadets for success in their future service.
At the end of the ceremony, the course leader attached emblems to a
symbolic stump, and the graduates were presented with
certificates.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.