Graduation Ceremony Of Commando Basic Course Held

8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM

Fatima Latifova

Under the training plan for 2024, the next Graduation ceremony of the Commando basic course was held, Azernews reports.

At the graduation ceremony, the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republics of Azerbaijan was performed.

The course participants received congratulations from the Ministry of Defense leadership.

Speakers emphasized the importance of these courses in enhancing the professionalism of Army servicemen and improving the combat readiness of units. They also extended their best wishes to the cadets for success in their future service.
At the end of the ceremony, the course leader attached emblems to a symbolic stump, and the graduates were presented with certificates.

AzerNews

