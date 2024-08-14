Simiran Dhadli's New Song ‘Time Hai Ni’ Is Reminder To Every Woman To Prioritise Their Own Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Punjabi singer, lyricist and composer Simiran Kaur Dhadli has released her new banger titled 'Time Hai Ni', and said it is a way of celebrating independence personally.

The two minute 32 seconds features Simiran, and is directed by Channi. Known for her powerful voice and charismatic presence, Simiran brings her signature style to 'Time Hai Ni' delivering an energetic performance that is sure to leave an impact. With its infectious beat and empowering message, this song is more than just a tune-- it's a celebration of self-worth and confidence.

Talking about the song, Simiran said: "This track 'Time Hai Ni', is a way of celebrating independence personally. It's a reminder to every woman out there to prioritise their own time without being apologetic. I wanted to create a song that makes every woman feel strong and unstoppable. This track is my way of saying, 'Your time is precious, and you deserve to own it'. I hope the audience experiences the same energy and power with 'Time Hai Ni'."

It is a powerful anthem with a bold assertion that explores themes of personal empowerment, self-worth, and the rejection of superficial relationships. With its catchy hook and vibrant rhythm, the song reflects Simiran's unique blend of traditional Punjabi sounds with a modern twist.

The lyrics, written with sharp wit and emotional depth, will resonate with anyone who has ever felt undervalued or disrespected.

Produced by Desi Trap Music, 'Time Hai Ni' showcases a fusion of tradition and modernity. Blending powerful vocals with a contemporary edge, the track has created a beat that is impossible to resist.

The song is available on Simiran's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Simiran has belted out tracks like 'Dupatta Drill', 'Barood Wargi', 'Lahu Di Awaaz', 'Snakes & Ladders', 'Notaan Wali Dhauns', 'Reality Check', among numerous others.