Artificial Meat Market Size Is Growing At A CAGR Of 51.6% By 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Artificial meat also known as cultured meat is produced by vitro cultivation of animal cells. These meats are produced by growing muscle cells of animals in a nutrient-rich environment that fosters them to grow into muscle-like fibers. The increase in the demand for meat consumption coupled with the growing rising demand for nutritional food is projected to drive the growth of the global artificial during the assessment period. Additionally, the shift in consumer preferences towards animal proteins obtained from less animal-derived meat has led to the rapid innovation in cellular agriculture technology, which in turn is likely to be factor positively impacting the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has raised several questions on the meat industry and their practices. The 'Mad Cow' in 2000, 'SARS' in 2003, 'Bird Flu' in 2005, and 'COVID-19' outbreaks have reshaped the norms of the meat industry. The individuals that were inclined towards the consumption of meat for their protein intake are shifting towards plant-based protein, further decelerating the meat consumption across the globe.



The meat industry is witnessing a sharp decline in meat product prices, especially beef and pork. Additionally, the lockdown imposed by the governments due to the increasing number of cases has disrupted the supply chain, leading to the spike in the prices of these meat products. The overall situation has created volatility in the meat industry, compelling the prominent players in the industry to emphasize the development of new business models and strategies in order to sustain in the current scenario.

Key Players



Mosa Meat BV

Aleph Farms Ltd

Finless Foods Inc.

Integriculture Inc.

New Age Meats

Balletic Foods

Future Meat Technologies Ltd

Avant Meats Company Limited

Higher Steaks

Appleton Meats Co.

SuperMeat

Fork and Goode

Biofood Systems Ltd.

Mission Barns

BlueNalu, Inc.

Meatable

Shiok Meats

Cell Farm Food Tech

Memphis Meats

Cubiq Foods

Just, Inc.



Artificial Meat Market: Segmentation

By Source



Poultry

Beef

Pork

Duck



By Application



Nuggets

Sausages

Burgers

Meatballs

Hot Dogs



By Distribution Channel



B2B

B2C



Store-Based Retail



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores





Online Retail







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





