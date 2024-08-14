Artificial Meat Market Size Is Growing At A CAGR Of 51.6% By 2030
Artificial meat also known as cultured meat is produced by vitro cultivation of animal cells. These meats are produced by growing muscle cells of animals in a nutrient-rich environment that fosters them to grow into muscle-like fibers. The increase in the demand for meat consumption coupled with the growing rising demand for nutritional food is projected to drive the growth of the global artificial market during the assessment period. Additionally, the shift in consumer preferences towards animal proteins obtained from less animal-derived meat has led to the rapid innovation in cellular agriculture technology, which in turn is likely to be factor positively impacting the growth of the market.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has raised several questions on the meat industry and their practices. The 'Mad Cow' in 2000, 'SARS' in 2003, 'Bird Flu' in 2005, and 'COVID-19' outbreaks have reshaped the norms of the meat industry. The individuals that were inclined towards the consumption of meat for their protein intake are shifting towards plant-based protein, further decelerating the meat consumption across the globe.
The meat industry is witnessing a sharp decline in meat product prices, especially beef and pork. Additionally, the lockdown imposed by the governments due to the increasing number of cases has disrupted the supply chain, leading to the spike in the prices of these meat products. The overall situation has created volatility in the meat industry, compelling the prominent players in the industry to emphasize the development of new business models and strategies in order to sustain in the current scenario.
Key Players
Mosa Meat BV
Aleph Farms Ltd
Finless Foods Inc.
Integriculture Inc.
New Age Meats
Balletic Foods
Future Meat Technologies Ltd
Avant Meats Company Limited
Higher Steaks
Appleton Meats Co.
SuperMeat
Fork and Goode
Biofood Systems Ltd.
Mission Barns
BlueNalu, Inc.
Meatable
Shiok Meats
Cell Farm Food Tech
Memphis Meats
Cubiq Foods
Just, Inc.
Artificial Meat Market: Segmentation
By Source
Poultry
Beef
Pork
Duck
By Application
Nuggets
Sausages
Burgers
Meatballs
Hot Dogs
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Store-Based Retail
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Turkey
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
