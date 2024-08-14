Trump's And Harris's Campaigns Targeted By Foreign Cyber Attacks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American reported that the election campaigns of Donald and Kamala Harris, candidates for the U.S. presidency, have been targeted by foreign hackers.

Politico, quoting a spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, reported that some documents were hacked during the hackers' attack.

Following the disclosure of the targeting of Trump's campaign, Kamala Harris's campaign, the Vice President of the United States and presidential candidate, also reported a similar attack.

The election campaign announced in a newsletter that the FBI had informed them last month about“foreign penetration operations.”

Trump's campaign team attributed the hacking attack to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the campaign, said that Iranian hackers had infiltrated the account of a high-ranking official in one of the presidential campaign headquarters in June. This intrusion coincides with the intrusion into Donald Trump's campaign headquarters.”

These incidents underscore ongoing cybersecurity challenges facing U.S. election campaigns, highlighting the vulnerability of political entities to foreign cyber threats during electoral processes.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram