Egypt, UAE Discuss Enhanced Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are looking to deepen their collaboration in the electricity and sectors, officials from both countries said Tuesday.

During a meeting in the New Administrative Capital, Mahmoud Essmat, Egypt's of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and Mariam Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Cairo, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and in these fields.

Essmat praised the strong historical ties between Egypt and the UAE, calling them“a prime example of constructive cooperation among Arab states.” He highlighted the successful partnerships between UAE companies and the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, particularly in renewable energies and energy diversification.

“There is a deep kinship between the two nations that translates into steadfast relationships and brotherly stances,” Essmat said.

He also stressed the importance of private sector participation in Egypt's renewable energy projects. The government, Essmat said, has implemented measures to encourage private investment, particularly in wind and solar energy, and UAE companies will receive full support for their investments in the sector.

“The private sector plays a vital role in implementing the electricity sector strategy,” Essmat said.“There is a commitment to remove any obstacles hindering private investment from fulfilling its expected role in the national economy, the energy mix, and energy security to achieve sustainable development.”

Al Kaabi echoed Essmat's sentiments, praising the“rapid development” of Egyptian-Emirati relations, which she called“a model for Arab cooperation.”

“The two countries share deep historical and cultural bonds and extensive shared interests, reflected in their partnership across various sectors, including investment and trade,” she said.