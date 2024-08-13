Jordan Remains Steadfast In Its Support Of Palestinian Cause, Communications Minister Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Aug. 13 (Petra) -- of Communications, Muhannad Mubaiadeen said that Jordan remains steadfast in its support of the Palestinian cause, under the direction of King Abdullah.Mubaiadeen gave his remarks at the ceremony honoring the winners of the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Distinguished Teacher Award, the Tawjihi top achievers, and a number of people of determination, organized by "Ramtha Net" at the Ramtha municipality hall."Jordanian hospitals are present in Palestine, providing medical services and treatment to our Palestinian brothers," Mubaiadeen added.He urged youth and women to participate in the upcoming elections to be active in shaping the future.For his part, Ahmad Khazaleh, Mayor of Ramtha, northern Jordan, said that His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II have made it a priority to empower and support students, and they have directed that they receive all necessary care and support because they are the cornerstone of the future and the primary pillar for constructing and advancing societies.Bassam Al-Salman, Publisher of Ramtha Net News Website, said that the ceremony is an honor for every family that stood by their children to reach this stage, adding that this initiative is in addition to the initiatives organized by the website, such as the Don't Kill Me with Your Joy initiative and the permanent free book exhibition.At the end of the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of Ramtha residents, Minister Mubaiadeen honored the winners of the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Distinguished Teacher Award and the top Tawjihi students.