Caribbean Airlines To Add New Flights To VI From October

TORTOLA, BVI – Caribbean (CAL) is expanding its regional with the introduction of new flights to the Virgin Islands from October 14.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone for both the airline and the Territory and is the result of a dedicated collaborative effort between the BVI Airports Authority, Caribbean Airlines, and key stakeholders.”

Minister of communications and works Kye Rymer, expressed enthusiasm for the introduction of the services, stated:“We are well pleased that the Virgin Islands continues to be a destination of choice for both airlines and travellers,” adding,“This initiative by CAL will open doors to our country and help the Authority and the government fulfil their mandate of increasing airlift to the Virgin Islands. The introduction of this route aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, and we look forward to the benefits it will bring to our people and our economy.”

Managing director of the Authority, Kurt Menal stated that the launch of Caribbean Airlines' service to the Virgin Islands is set to greatly enhance connectivity, making the Territory more accessible to travelers from across the Caribbean and beyond.

“This increased accessibility is expected to have a profound impact on our tourism industry, driving higher visitor numbers and stimulating the local economy. By facilitating easier and more efficient travel, this new service not only strengthens the Virgin Islands' position as a premier destination but also opens up new opportunities for business and cultural exchange across the region,” Menal added.“We are excited about the positive changes this will bring and look forward to a prosperous partnership with the Virgin Islands.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the board of directors, Theodore Burke, highlighted the significance of this development:

“The introduction of services by CAL helps to bring to life the Authority's vision of being the Premier Gateway to the Virgin Islands and Beyond. We are thrilled to enhance regional connections at this critical time, as it will significantly contribute to our growth and positioning as a key player in the Caribbean's aviation sector.”

Director of tourism, Clive McCoy, also shared his satisfaction while reflecting on the long journey to the achievement.“Seeing this service come to fruition after many meetings with CAL dating back to 2019 is truly rewarding,” he said. McCoy added,“The introduction of this service will undoubtedly satisfy a cross-section of tourists coming to the Virgin Islands by providing inter-regional and international connections, further solidifying our status as a world-class destination.”

The BVI Airports Authority, along with the government and other stakeholders, look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring as Caribbean Airlines begins this new chapter.

