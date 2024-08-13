MRO Asia-Pacific Will Be Held In Singapore, September 24-26

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aviation Week Logo

MRO Asia-Pacific

The event is the region's largest for the maintenance, repair & overhaul industry

- Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President for Events, Aviation Week NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MRO Asia-Pacific will be held in Singapore, September 24-26The event is the region's largest for the aviation maintenance, repair & overhaul industryAviation Week Network 's MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) will return to the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre, September 24-26. The conference and exhibition, the region's largest event for the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul industry, will bring together the most influential members of industry, locally and globally, to discuss the latest issues and concerns of operators and their service providers and suppliers.MRO Asia-Pacific will provide expert led content, networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM, MRO and supplier communities will discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.The event is expected to draw 5,400 registered attendees from 78 countries including 750+ decision-makers from airlines, lessors and MROs.Conference sessions, along with the GO LIVE (on the show floor) will take place on September 24-25 and will feature expert led content including:.Interactive Airline Keynote.Update on Regional Investments in the Asia Pacific Region.MRO Opportunities In China- Best Practices for Success.Exploring Solutions to the Capacity Problem.Aging Aircraft- Strategies for Cost-Effective Maintenance and Fleet Management.Repair Vs Replace- Rethinking Aircraft Maintenance.The Role of Education and Training in the Aviation Labor Market.Talent Retention Strategies- Countering the Pull of Overseas Opportunities.Developers Perspective: Unlocking the Future of Aviation Tech.Investing in the Fleet of the Future- Consideration for Cabin Repair, Retrofit and ModernizationFor details and timings see the agenda here: .The sold-out exhibition hall will be open September 25-26 and will showcase nearly 250 solution providers. The exhibition hall will also include the complimentary Go Live! Theater addressing hot subjects including:.Panel Discussion: SAF and Beyond.Fireside Chat: Sustainability Compliance Challenges.Panel Discussion: The Power of AI.Presentation: Sourcing New Technicians.Digitalization Makes Aviation Efficient: An Expert Panel Discussion.Presentation: Passenger to Freighter Conversions.Presentation: Ensuring Passenger Confidence.Presentation: New Aircraft Technology“This year's MRO Asia-Pacific will be our largest ever and we are thrilled once again that Singapore will serve as the host city for the region's largest industry event,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network.“Our attendees will connect with innovative leaders, hear new content and ideas, develop new partnerships and contacts, share knowledge, shop solution providers and make business deals.”The event will start with the 5th MRO Asia-Pacific Awards, featuring the Asia Aerospace Leadership Networking, the evening of Monday, September 23 at the Raffles City Convention Centre at Fairmont Singapore. During the event, attendees will recognize and celebrate the extraordinary work of MROs and industry professionals who go above and beyond to make the community soar.The MRO Asia-Pacific Platinum Sponsor is StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFI KLM E&M, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, OEMServices, Pratt & Whitney, Revima, Satair, SIA Engineering Company, Spirit AeroSystems, SR Technics, and ST Engineering. The event is supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Center and the Singapore Tourism Board.Purposeful Partners are Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and IATA. To register please visit MRO Asia-Pacific.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram