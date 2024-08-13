NASA To Provide Crew Flight Test Status Update
Date
8/13/2024 4:46:41 PM
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 14, to provide an update on the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test. Mission managers continue to evaluate the Starliner spacecraft's readiness in advance of decisional meetings no earlier than next week regarding the return of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.
Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website at:
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the International Space Station. This long-duration photograph was taken at night from the orbital complex as it soared 258 miles above western China. Credit: NASA
Participants include:
Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate
Joel Montalbano, deputy associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate
Russ DeLoach, chief, NASA's Office of Safety and Mission Assurance
NASA chief astronaut Joe Acaba
Emily Nelson, chief flight director, NASA's Flight Operations Directorate
To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours
prior to the start of the call to Jimi Russell at: [email protected] . NASA's media accreditation policy
is available online.
NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test launched on June 5 on a ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It is an end-to-end test of the Starliner system as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Through partnership with American private industry, NASA is opening access to low Earth orbit and the space station to more people, science, and commercial opportunities.
For NASA's blog and more information about the mission, visit:
