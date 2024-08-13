Skillable Ranked As One Of The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skillable Inc 5000 listing

Skillable has earned a spot on the acclaimed the 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

- Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable

NEW RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in hands-on experiences that build and validate skills has earned a spot on the acclaimed the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list, America's entrepreneurial benchmark, ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Skillable's inclusion in the list recognizes the demand and need for its hands-on learning solution, which is used by Microsoft, CompTIA, Majesco, Quest Software and more to build and validate technical skills through lab experiences.

Companies that make the list consistently demonstrate strong market presence, financial performance and innovation. The Skillable team have constantly sought to push the boundaries of hands-on skill development through labs that guide learners through real-world activities, build their skills and confidence and validate that skills are job-ready. Skillable is used for customer and sales enablement, certifications, events, internal upskilling and more.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable, said,“Making the Inc. 5000 List for the sixth time pays testament to the hard work of the team as well as the confidence from our customers and buy-in from the market. The consistent performance required to make the list is only possible because we continue to get tangible results for our customers, leading them to expand their uses for Skillable in their organizations and spread the word to their peers. We will build on this moment with further innovations and growth in the space.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

As Skillable celebrates its listing, the team plans to make the list in the future with further market expansion and AI and skill-based product features. To see a preview of Skillable's product roadmap, plus how a customer is using the platform, register for an upcoming product webinar.

