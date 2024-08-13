Cybersecurity Firm To Use UAE As Base To Expand In Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) TAC Security, a leading global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management, is planning to open its first office in the Middle East in Dubai, which will serve as a base for its future expansion in the region.

“Dubai is steadily becoming the centre of the new world. The here is focussing on and innovation as some its pillars for future growth. And cybersecurity is a central point of technology. So we are trying to be a leader in the and UAE is the best place,” Trishneet Arora, founder and chief executve officer of TAC Security, said.

TAC Security is a publicly listed cybersecurity company and made headlines with its oversubscribed IPO, worth $1 billion. It protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5 million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based vulnerability management platform, ESOF (enterprise security in one framework). It holds certifications like CREST, PCI ASV & ISO 27001, and partners with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta for CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment). The company recently expanded its footprint to 55 countries – catering to 590 clients added in Q1FY23, compared to 32 clients added in Q4FY24.

TAC Security specialises in risk based vulnerability management.“Today, if you see the risk of the organization, it's huge, but there is no quantification of that. So we want to help to understand organizations and their management. What is the cyber risk from scale zero to 10 so that they can take the right action on through AI? That's what exactly we are motivated to help the organizations to understand the cyber risk in the language they understand - through technology,” Arora said.

Quantifying the risk factor is crucial for organisations to understand the impact of cyberattcks on their business, Arora stressed, especially with the recent global outage that paralysed several companies and organisations around the world.“There are risks because the technology will be adopted by the companies and the sources not aware of that. So if you will take some of actions which are not appropriate, cybersecurity will play a role. So we tell you what actions you should take it and what action you should not take it. That's why number one right now talking about the landscape of cybersecurity, the major threat today in the cyber world is organizations are failed to understand the risk quantify the risk in the manner right. So, today that's what we are trying to do.

TAC has been a relatively new player in the cybersecuirty field, but Arora does not see competition as a challenge.“We will focus on our innovation and technology and what value we can add to the cusomer, instead of the competition. Definitely we will try to understand the competition and will not ignore it. But our focus will be customer success and customer service. If it's it's not my formula, but it's an industry formula. If we focus on the customer, customer will focus back on us,” Arora said.

TAC plans to use its UAE operations as a base for regional expansion.“The UAE I think will become a centrepoint for the entire Middle East. We are planning to expand to Saudi and Africa as well,” Arora said.