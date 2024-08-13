NLMJ Technologies LLC Dba E-Log Plus Announces Successful Integration With Highway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NLMJ Technologies LLC, doing business as E-Log Plus, is pleased to announce the successful completion of our integration with Highway, the leading provider of advanced carrier verification and fraud prevention solutions.This integration marks a significant milestone for E-Log Plus, enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions in the logistics and transportation industry. By integrating with Highway's platform, we are now positioned to offer our customers a more seamless and streamlined experience, especially in managing carrier identity and optimizing freight brokerage."We are excited to have successfully integrated with Highway, a leader in the freight brokerage sector," said Randy Safford, Director of Sales at E-Log Plus. "This collaboration not only strengthens our service offerings but also empowers our clients with the tools they need to optimize their operations and drive growth."Highway's platform centers on carrier identity management, connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers through trusted, verified networks. Integrating E-Log Plus's ELD technology with Highway streamlines carrier onboarding, broadens broker access, and boosts carrier credibility, strengthening partnerships across the freight industry.E-Log Plus is committed to delivering top-tier fleet telematics technology solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. This integration underscores our dedication to partnering with industry leaders and delivering exceptional value to the logistics and transportation sectors. For more information about E-Log Plus and our services, please visit or contact ....About HighwayHighway is a leading technology provider specializing in Carrier IdentityTM solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new compliance standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, truth, and trust, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional customer service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. Visit for more information.About E-Log Plus (NLMJ Technologies LLC)E-Log Plus, a NLMJ Technologies LLC company, is a fleet telematics technology solutions provider based in Dallas, Texas. We specialize in Electronic Hours of Service (HOS), the ETA Track Plus GPS mobile app , and eCam Plus live dashcam services . Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative tools that enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance in the competitive logistics and transportation industry.For more information visit the E-Log Plus website at

