U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State O'brien Arrives In Ukraine
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien has arrived in Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"A warm welcome back to Ukraine to Assistant Secretary Jim O'Brien! His presence here in Kyiv sends a strong message: U.S. support for Ukraine does not waiver," Brink wrote.
Read also:
Zelensky meets with U.S. Senate delegation
U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal visited Ukraine on August 12.
Photo: Bridget Brink / X
MENAFN13082024000193011044ID1108550805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.