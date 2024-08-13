U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State O'brien Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien has arrived in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"A warm welcome back to Ukraine to Assistant Secretary Jim O'Brien! His presence here in Kyiv sends a strong message: U.S. support for Ukraine does not waiver," Brink wrote.

Zelensky meets with U.S. Senate delegation

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal visited Ukraine on August 12.

Photo: Bridget Brink / X