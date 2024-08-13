Kuwaiti, Uzbek Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
8/13/2024 3:05:28 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday the visiting Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyar Saidov, with the attendance of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields as well as a range of regional and international issues of common concern, the Ministry said in a statement.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between both country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on cooperation among diplomatic institutions. (end)
