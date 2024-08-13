NI-MSME Hyderabad Accredited With 3-Star Rating For Excellence In Civil Services Training

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Aug 13 (KNN) The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad, has been awarded an Accreditation Certificate for successfully meeting the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI).

The institute received a 3-star "Utkrisht" rating following a comprehensive assessment by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and ICARE.

On August 12, 2024, the Director General of ni-msme accepted the certificate from Dr. Jitendra Singh, of State for various portfolios including Science and Technology, during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Established in 1962, ni-msme has been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship and skill development for MSMEs.

The institute operates through four specialized schools: Enterprise Development, Enterprise Management, Entrepreneurship & Extension, and Enterprise Information & Communication.

Throughout its history, ni-msme has extended its expertise beyond India, collaborating with international organisations such as UNIDO, UNDP, and UNESCO.

The institute has also established Centres of Excellence, including the National Resource Centre for Cluster Development, which has supported over 150 clusters.

ni-msme's impact is evident in its extensive training programs. To date, it has trained 571,068 participants through 16,902 programs for government officials, and provided skill training to 185,224 unemployed youth.

Additionally, the institute has trained 11,019 international executives from 145 developing countries under the ITEC Scheme of India's Ministry of External Affairs.

With over 959 completed research and consultancy projects, ni-msme continues to play a crucial role in the development and success of MSMEs in India and abroad.

(KNN Bureau)