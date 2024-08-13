Salang Highway To Be Closed On Aug 22

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The of Public Works (MoPW) has announced the Salang highway, connecting Kabul with northern provinces, will be shut for traffic on August 22 due to reconstruction work.

However, small would be able to the subways, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshanas, spokesman for MoPW, wrote on X.

He said the key highway would stay shut until the completion of its reconstruction.

"The ministry is trying to create all possible facilities for the countrymen and drivers by constructing and repairing highways."

Earlier, the ministry had inked agreements with three domestic firms for the reconstruction of the busy highway.

