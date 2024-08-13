(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PLA Filament 3D Printing Material market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PLA filament 3D printing material market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16.13% to reach a market valuation of US$973.383 million by 2029, from US$341.824 million in 2022
PLA filament produces high-quality prints with excellent surface finish and detail, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including prototypes, hobby projects, educational purposes, and functional parts. Its biodegradable nature also makes it environmentally friendly, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices. Overall, PLA filament is a versatile and environmentally conscious choice for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals seeking high-quality prints with minimal environmental impact.
Rise in the demand for customized products fuel the market growth
The increasing trend towards customization in various industries, such as consumer goods, healthcare, and automotive, is driving the market for PLA filament 3D printing material. PLA filament offers a versatile and accessible solution for producing customized products, prototypes, and parts with intricate designs and specifications. As businesses and consumers seek personalized products tailored to their specific needs and preferences, the demand for 3D printing materials like PLA filament grows.
Its compatibility with a wide range of 3D printers allows for the creation of unique and customized items, from personalized jewelry and accessories to bespoke medical implants and prosthetics. Additionally, PLA's biodegradable nature aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability, further fueling its adoption in the customization trend. Overall, PLA filament enables manufacturers and individuals to capitalize on the rising demand for customized products while providing a sustainable and versatile material for 3D printing applications.
Rise in the demand from the medical and dental segment
The increased demand from the medical and dental segment is a significant driver for the PLA filament 3D printing material market. PLA filament offers numerous advantages for medical and dental applications, including biocompatibility, ease of sterilization, and the ability to produce highly detailed and customized components. In the medical field, PLA filament is used to create prosthetics, implants, surgical tools, and anatomical models with precision and accuracy, meeting the specific needs of patients and healthcare professionals.
Similarly, in dentistry, PLA filament is utilized for manufacturing dental implants, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic devices, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for producing custom-fitted dental restorations. The rising demand for personalized and patient-specific medical and dental solutions drives the adoption of PLA filament, as it enables healthcare providers to offer tailored treatments and improve patient outcomes.
Additionally, PLA's biodegradability aligns with sustainability initiatives in the healthcare industry, further contributing to its growing usage in medical and dental applications. Overall, the increased demand from the medical and dental segment underscores PLA filament's importance as a versatile and reliable material for 3D printing in healthcare.
The European region is poised to lead the market, with Germany boasting the largest economy by GDP.
Notably, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are emerging as some of the fastest-growing economies globally. As of June 2021, Europe's healthcare expenditure per capita stands at approximately EUR 265 (~USD 278.47), with healthcare accounting for an average of around 11% of GDP. MedTech Europe reports the presence of over 33,000 medical technology companies across the continent, primarily concentrated in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) comprising the majority.
In Germany, the aerospace industry encompasses more than 2,300 firms scattered throughout the country, particularly concentrated in northern regions. The United Kingdom's electronics sector contributes GBP 16 billion (~USD 19.53 billion) annually to the economy and holds a significant share of the European electronics design industry. France is experiencing a surge in aircraft manufacturing and assembly activities, driven by major players like Airbus and Safran.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 97
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $341.82 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $973.38 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Treed Filaments Fillamentum 3D4Makers MG Chemicals 3DXTech ColorFabb BV
Segmentation:
By End-User:
Healthcare Automotive Aerospace and Defence Construction Others
By Geography
North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13082024004107003653ID1108549986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.