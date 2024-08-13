(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exceptional three-year growth landed Cecilian among the top 20% of America's

NEW HOPE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed today that proptech firm Cecilian Partners ranks No. 1,033 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the country's most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, Oracle, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"Being part of the Inc. 5000 has long been a goal of mine. One of my favorite business leaders, Kevin Plank of Under Armour, graced the cover of

Inc. when I was there in 2016-when the firm was booming and his energy infused the entire organization,"

said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners. "I've always felt that

Inc.

does a great job of recognizing entrepreneurs at crucial stages of growth."



Since its launch in 2019, Cecilian's cofounders have focused on residential real estate and new home construction.

He continued, "It's wonderful to have a national publication that goes beyond the 'pay to play' mentality

to recognize the immense efforts of companies and entrepreneurs. To qualify for this recognition, you have to pull back the curtain on your leadership and your finances-you're either for real, or you're not."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that drove rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and ongoing hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Cecilian Partners secured its ranking with revenue growth of more than 350%. The company's Residential Operating SystemTM digitizes the entire development process, from land to lots to homes to engaging residents in master planned communities.

digitizes the entire development process, from land to lots to homes to engaging residents in master planned communities.

Headquartered in southeastern Pennsylvania, Cecilian employs over 40 people in 17 states, with more than 180 clients across the US. Nearly 10,000 end users log into the firm's platforms daily. Its software is now the tech standard for the category, with clients including industry leaders such as Brookfield Residential, Lennar, Hillwood Communities, Tavistock Development Company, and Hines.

"To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller," says Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years."



About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with developers and homebuilders across the U.S. to modernize their end-to-end digital footprint. The firm's real estate development software, 3D maps, data management solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify community development and elevate the homebuying experience. For more information, visit cecilianpartners or the Linkedin Company Page .

