Powerdmarc Integrates With Seclytics For Advanced Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PowerDMARC Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis

PowerDMARC Provides Clients and Partners with Advanced Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis through integration with SecLytics.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leader in AI-powered email authentication and domain security solutions, is excited to announce its integration with SecLytics, a pioneering cybersecurity company known for its expertise in predictive threat intelligence. The integration enhances PowerDMARC's platform, offering users advanced detection and predictions on existing and emerging cyber threats.Predictive threat intelligence analysis is a game-changer in cybersecurity, enabling organizations to proactively prepare for potential threats by analyzing patterns and trends. PowerDMARC's enhanced platform capabilities will allow users to:- Gain deeper insights into current and future cyber threats.- Prioritize threats based on their severity.- Optimize their resources for better incident response.Key Features and Benefits1. Risk Security Score: The integration introduces a comprehensive risk evaluation score for IP addresses. This allows users to quickly assess the threat level.2. Detailed Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis Report: The detailed SecLytics report that users can directly access on the PowerDMARC portal is a granular overview of the risk categories, reporting period, and historic threat data associated with the predicted IP.3. Insight into Current & Emerging Threats: With real-time data from SecLytics, PowerDMARC users can monitor and analyze both existing and new cyber threats, ensuring they are always one step ahead.4. Identification of Attack Patterns and Trends: The PowerDMARC platform now offers enhanced visibility into attack patterns and trends. This includes evaluation of annual and historic IP address activity, to determine the degree of harm associated with it over an extended period.How Predictive Threat Intelligence Enhances PowerDMARC's PlatformPowerDMARC's advanced cybersecurity SaaS platform already uses state-of-the-art Threat Intelligence Technologies including Threat Mapping and FCrDNS checks. With this integration, PowerDMARC can now deliver even more powerful threat intelligence capabilities to its users and partners!When users visit the PowerDMARC Threat Intelligence page, they will find new features powered by SecLytics, including a detailed risk evaluation score for IP addresses, threat intelligence analysis reports, and predictive analysis of malicious IP addresses.Organizations and government entities can now unlock the power of advanced predictive threat intelligence data on the PowerDMARC platform. To learn more, speak to an expert or book a demo today!About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Ahona Rudra

PowerDMARC

+1 217-650-7167

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Advanced Threat Detection and Prediction with PowerDMARC & SecLytics