Sergi Roberto Bids Farewell To FC Barcelona After 18 Year Tenure

Barcelona, Aug 13 (IANS) Sergi Roberto on Tuesday brought his career to a close with a farewell event attended by his teammates, members of the Board of Directors, and, of course, friends and family.

The local boy from the south of Catalonia remembered his arrival at La Masia, "the best years of my life it allowed me to grow as a person and a player...La Masia is the heart of this club," said Roberto at the event.

Sergi Roberto joined La Masia at the age of 14 after making a name for himself in the youth teams of his local side Nastic de Tarragona. The midfielder progressed through the youth teams to the Barca Atletic squad and then subsequently made his first team debut in November 2010 in a Copa del Rey tie against Ceuta. After appearances for the first team in the following two seasons, Roberto became an official first-team member for the 2013/14 season.

After 18 years, Roberto has accumulated 373 appearances for the first team. During that time his versatility has been key with spells at right back where he played a large proportion of his matches for FC Barcelona. During his time as a Blaugrana. Sergi Roberto scored 19 goals for the first team, the most famous of which being the key strike in the 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

In total he won 25 trophies as a Blaugrana: 2 Champions Leagues, 7 league titles, 6 Copas del Rey, 2 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 6 Spanish Super Cups as well as being captain during the 2023/24 season.

President Laporta said, "Sergi Roberto has been an example. I can only say thank you for your commitment and your gratitude. Barca is, and always will be, your home."

The Spanish defender is currently a free agent after his contract with the club ran out.