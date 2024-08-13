Allergy Diagnostics Market to Surge from USD 6.76 Billion to USD 12.81 Billion by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence,the global allergy diagnostics market, valued at USD 6,760.4 million in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 12,814.2 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing allergic disorders, escalating environmental pollution, and rising investments from both public and private sectors aimed at improving allergy testing methods.



Environmental pollution is a major factor, leading to higher levels of contaminants in air, water, and food. Urban areas, with their higher concentrations of pollutants from traffic and industrial activities, experience more prevalent allergic disorders compared to rural areas.



According to the World Health Organization, environmental pollution causes seven million premature deaths annually and significantly reduces healthy life expectancy. Children are particularly at risk, facing issues such as delayed lung development, worsened asthma, and respiratory infections. For adults, outdoor air pollution is linked to ischemic heart disease, stroke, and emerging connections to neurological diseases and diabetes.



Key Insights:



• In 2023, consumables accounted for 45% of the market, crucial for allergy detection, with innovations like allergen microarray kits.



• Immunoassay analyzers led the instruments segment, offering cost-effective, efficient workflows and versatile applications beyond allergy testing.



• ELISA analyzers are expected to grow due to their high sensitivity in detecting food allergies.



• Inhaled allergens, which make up 35% of the market, are driven by environmental pollution and pollen exposure, contributing to increased asthma and respiratory allergies.



• Food and drug allergens are likely to retain significant market shares due to rising sensitivities and medication use among the elderly.



• In-vivo tests, especially the skin-prick test, held a 65% market share due to their simplicity, effectiveness, and sensitivity.



• The in-vitro test market is set to expand significantly, driven by the demand for minimally invasive and accurate diagnostics.



• North America led the market with a 55% share in 2023, supported by a strong healthcare system, favorable policies, and advanced allergy diagnostics technologies.



• Technological innovations, such as allergen microarray kits and highly sensitive ELISA analyzers, are fueling market growth.



• Environmental factors like pollution and pollen are major contributors to the rising incidence of respiratory allergies and asthma.



• Increased awareness and better access to diagnostic tools are enhancing the adoption of allergy testing across various allergen categories.



• The expansion of in-vitro tests is driven by the preference for less invasive methods and accurate allergy evaluations.



• Global healthcare initiatives and reforms are further bolstering market growth, particularly in well-developed healthcare regions like North America.



