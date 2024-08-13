PUBG MOBILE TEAMS UP WITH IRAQI SUPERSTAR RAHMA RIAD FOR EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME FEATURES AND A COLLABORATIVE MUSIC VIDEO

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, August 13, 2024: PUBG MOBILE is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the popular Iraqi star Rahma Riad, bringing an exciting collection of exclusive in-game features and a new music cover “Ani Asasiya” which was released last week, to enhance players' experiences and make it more dynamic with a blend of gaming and music.

In this groundbreaking partnership, PUBG MOBILE introduces the Rahma Riad Collaboration Treasure Box. Inside, players will find Rahma Riad’s exclusive suits, emotes, and space-themed gifts, adding a touch of glamour and fun to their gameplay. Additionally, the Rahma Riad Voice Pack is now available in the Crystal Shop, allowing players to enjoy her iconic voice within the game.

The 3.3 version update of PUBG MOBILE embraces the Ocean Odyssey theme, and by integrating Rahma’s unique style and music into PUBG MOBILE, the collaboration offers players an immersive and surprising gaming experience that resonates across the MENA region.

This collaboration stands as a testament to PUBG MOBILE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its in-game experience within its battlegrounds and consistently strives to collaborate with popular names and brands to keep the game dynamic and engaging for a thrilling experience.





