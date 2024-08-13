Priori Named To Inc. 5000 For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surpassing Its 2023 Ranking, Priori Was Again Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Private Company by With Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading for outside counsel decision-making, is proud to announce that the company ranks No. 805 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 616%. This is the second consecutive year that Priori has appeared on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1,197 in 2023. Additionally, Priori ranks in the top 100 companies in New York and software companies featured on this year's list.



“We're thrilled to be ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. for the second straight year,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori.“This growth is a testament to our incredible team and emblematic of a seismic shift in how corporate legal departments think about 'right-sourcing' the law firms and talent they leverage to get the most value. Priori is at the forefront of this trend.”

This follows Priori's recognition earlier this year when the company was named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals list , ranking No. 35 in the Northeast region. In addition to appearing on the national and regional Inc. lists, Priori was also honored in the legal industry this year. The company received the Legal Operations Award from the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards and was ranked in Chambers and Partners 2024 NewLaw Guide .

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori is a legal technology company that transforms how companies identify the right lawyers and law firms in the $650B+ legal services market. Its flagship product, Marketplace, connects corporate legal departments with 8,000+ attorneys and other providers at firms of all sizes. Companies as large as the Fortune 10 use Marketplace to flexibly staff projects across 70 countries and in more than 700 practice proficiencies. Priori's SaaS product, Scout, builds on the searching and matching technology of Marketplace, allowing legal departments to find best-fit providers from within their trusted network.

About Priori Legal ('Priori')

Priori revolutionizes how in-house legal teams connect with legal services providers. Priori is a Chambers Global Flexible Legal Staffing company, one of the fastest-growing private companies according to Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business. Priori's technology powers products that bring efficiency and radical transparency to the traditionally opaque and slow-moving process of hiring law firms and other legal providers. Priori Marketplace is a global platform that matches in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys and other legal professionals at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit .

