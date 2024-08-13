British FM Warns Of Dangrous Situation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned of the dangerous situation in the Middle East asserting a ceasefire must be reached immediately.

The British top-diplomat remarks came in a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Miqati on Tuesday, where the two also discussed bilateral relations.

Prime Minister's office released a statement conveying Lammy's remarks calling the situation a decisive moment for stability in the region, that cannot bare anymore delay.

Miqati, on his part, took note of British government's interest in Lebanon and its intent on ensuring its stability.

Military clashes between Israeli occupation and resistance in southern Lebanon have been ongoing since October 7. (end)

