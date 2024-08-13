British FM Warns Of Dangrous Situation In Middle East
Date
8/13/2024 9:14:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned of the dangerous situation in the Middle East asserting a ceasefire must be reached immediately.
The British top-diplomat remarks came in a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Miqati on Tuesday, where the two also discussed bilateral relations.
Prime Minister's media office released a statement conveying Lammy's remarks calling the situation a decisive moment for stability in the region, that cannot bare anymore delay.
Miqati, on his part, took note of British government's interest in Lebanon and its intent on ensuring its stability.
Military clashes between Israeli occupation and resistance in southern Lebanon have been ongoing since October 7. (end)
ayb
MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108549210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.