Dually Honored What If Media Group Celebrates 8Th Inc. 5000 Win, Top 1.6% By Financial Times

What If Group, a New Jersey-based performance marketing company, has once again been recognized for its exceptional growth among American companies.

For the eighth consecutive year, What If Media Group has earned a spot on Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States. Achieving this accolade once is a significant honor, but being named among the companies "building the future" for eight consecutive years is a testament to What If Media Group's enduring success and resilience.

Additionally, What If Media Group has been honored by Financial Times, appearing on their 2024 list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. This ranking features the 500 companies with the strongest revenue growth across the Americas, and out of over 30,000 businesses evaluated, What If Media Group has placed among the top 1.6%.

"Receiving these honors reflects our team's unwavering dedication to driving growth," said Josh Gillon, CEO of What If Media Group. "Our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients has cemented us as a leader in our industry."

What If Media Group enables leading brands to acquire new, highly-targeted customers at scale through first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. Every day, millions of consumer interactions within What If's proprietary marketing ecosystem are converted into measurable results for advertisers.

For more about What If Media Group's latest achievements visit #about-us or contact [email protected] .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

