Natura’S EBITDA And Revenue Rise Despite Losses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Natura &Co, a Brazilian multinational in cosmetics, reported a net loss of R$ 858.9 million ($156.16 million) in Q2 2024.



This represents a 17.4% increase from the R$ 732 million ($133.09 million) loss in the previous year.



The company recently disclosed these results to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), Brazil's securities commission.



A significant non-cash, non-recurring write-off of R$ 725 million ($131.82 million) increased the loss.



This write-off impacted the tax line this quarter. The voluntary restructuring of Avon Products Inc. (API caused this write-off.







The restructuring made it unlikely to recognize previous gains. Originally, these gains were recorded in Q2 2021.

Financial Performance Details







Net Loss: The net loss for controlling shareholders was R$ 859 million ($156.18 million), marking a 17.4% increase from last year.



Adjusted EBITDA: The consolidated adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 808.5 million ($147.00 million), showing a 14.2% increase from last year.



Reported EBITDA: The reported EBITDA from April to June was R$ 670.8 million ($121.96 million), a 57.2% rise from Q2 2023.

Net Revenue: The net revenue for Q2 was R$ 7.352 billion ($1.34 billion), reflecting a 5.4% increase over last year.



Natura &Co navigates a challenging financial landscape. Extraordinary expenses and strategic shifts mark this period.The company focuses on streamlining operations. They sold The Body Shop and Aesop in 2023. Analysts note positive trends despite losses.Operational margins improved through portfolio adjustments. Better control of general expenses also helped.The strategic focus for 2024 remains on "Wave 2." This aims to integrate Natura and Avon brands in Latin America.The company faces risks like currency devaluation in key markets. Argentina's contribution to results has diminished significantly.Despite setbacks, Natura &Co's stock shows resilience. Shares gained in recent months. Financial analysts maintain a neutral outlook.The target price is set at R$ 18.00. Cautious optimism surrounds Natura &Co's future performance.