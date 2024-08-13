UAE interduces stringent measures to protect workers' rights

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has introduced stringent measures to protect workers' rights, including fines of up to Dh1 million for employers who breach regulations. A newly issued decree aims to address various abuses in the employment sector, such as the hiring of minors, employing individuals without valid work permits, and bringing workers into the country without providing them with jobs.



The decree also targets fraudulent practices, including the creation of fictitious employees to artificially meet Emiratisation targets. Criminal penalties will be enforced for such violations, with criminal proceedings initiated only at the request of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.



Key aspects of the new legislation include:

- **Fines** ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for infractions such as employing workers without valid permits, failing to provide jobs for brought-in workers, or closing businesses without fulfilling worker obligations.

- **Penalties** of Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for employment fraud, including the creation of fake workers, with fines potentially multiplied by the number of fictitious employees.

- **Resolution Process:** The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will handle case settlements if the employer pays half of the minimum fine and reimburses the government for any incentives received through fake employees.

- **Legal Recourse:** Companies contesting the ministry's decisions will have their disputes adjudicated in court.



These measures are part of the UAE's broader initiative to tighten employment regulations and ensure fair treatment and protection of workers within the country.

