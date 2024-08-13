Political landscape of Bangladesh gets dramatically altered

(MENAFN) In a series of rapid and unexpected developments, the landscape of Bangladesh has been dramatically altered, with significant implications for regional dynamics and potentially for Indian foreign policy. On August 5, Prime Hasina abruptly resigned and fled to India amidst escalating unrest that had gripped the country for over a month. The resignation came in the wake of widespread and intensifying student protests against a controversial policy that prioritized the children of freedom fighters—those who participated in the 1971 war of liberation against Pakistan—for job placements.



The protests, which began as a relatively peaceful student movement, soon evolved into a massive, nationwide upheaval. The initial agitation, driven by opposition to the policy perceived as unjust and discriminatory, drew support from various segments of society. What started as student-led demonstrations quickly morphed into a broader, more volatile civil unrest involving people from all walks of life. The situation escalated to violence, with demonstrators clashing with authorities, leading to widespread chaos and destruction.



The response from the government was severe. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, along with its student wing, the Chhatra League, implemented a brutal crackdown. This response included aggressive tactics by the police and armed student cadres, resulting in over 400 deaths, the majority of whom were students. The violence extended beyond physical confrontations, with significant damage to public and private property. Government buildings, police stations, and public transportation vehicles were set ablaze, and the scale of looting and arson grew uncontrollable.



As the unrest spiraled out of control, the police found themselves unable to manage the situation effectively. In response to the escalating violence and the inability to restore order, the Bangladeshi military was called in to intervene. However, the situation further complicated when Army Chief Gen Waqar uz Zaman, facing immense pressure from junior officers and the public, refused to order his troops to fire upon fellow citizens. The military’s reluctance to use force against the protesters reflected the deep-seated divisions and ethical dilemmas within the armed forces.



Faced with the loss of support from the military and the breakdown of order, Sheikh Hasina made the decision to resign. She submitted her resignation to President Shahabuddin and subsequently boarded an army aircraft to escape the turmoil. Her departure marked a significant moment of political instability in Bangladesh, raising questions about the future direction of the country and its relationships with neighboring states.

