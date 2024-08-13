UN expresses concern around escalating violence in Myanmar

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Myanmar, which has placed civilians in the crossfire between the military junta and various ethnic minority groups. Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in significant civilian casualties. He highlighted troubling reports of civilians being killed while trying to escape fighting in Maungdaw in Rakhine State and Lashio in Shan State.



Haq described these incidents as indicative of a disturbing trend in the intensifying conflict, with civilians suffering the most amid ongoing clashes. The UN reiterated the obligations of all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and their property. Additionally, Haq urged that humanitarian aid must be made accessible to all affected communities, noting that 18.6 million people, including six million children, are in need of assistance.



The conflict in Myanmar, which has been ongoing since the military coup in 2021, has seen increasing violence between the army and its opponents, including political dissidents and ethnic minorities. Recent months have seen the military facing significant setbacks in border regions as armed groups have gained strength. The absence of meaningful dialogue has exacerbated the situation, leading to further instability and hardship for the civilian population.

