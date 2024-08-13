BML Munjal University Empowers Future Women Leaders With 8Th Annual Leadership Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 August 2024: Recent reports suggest that companies with higher female representation in leadership roles often demonstrate improved profitability and social responsibility. Aligning with this recognition, BML Munjal University has inaugurated the eighth edition of its Women in Leadership (WIL) program, welcoming 25 promising female professionals. The program's vision is to drive transformative change and shape a future where gender equity and leadership excellence are the norm.



The program is meticulously crafted to address the evolving needs of the industry. BMU's vision is to nurture a global community of unstoppable female leaders. The WIL program fosters both personal and professional growth for women, equipping them with skills to navigate complex work situations and overcome career challenges. Through innovative training programs and unwavering support, the university aims to drive transformative change, shaping a future where gender equity and leadership excellence are the norm. The program's launch featured an inspiring address by Ms. Rachna Kumar, CHRO of Hero MotoCorp Ltd., emphasizing the critical role of women leaders in driving innovation and organizational success.



Ms. Swati Munjal, President of BML Munjal University, emphasized the institution's focus on women's empowerment, stating, "At BMU, we are deeply committed to creating an environment and ecosystem where women's aspirations are nurtured. This program is a testament to our pledge to foster women's leadership for an innovative Viksit Bharat. We aim to ensure that women not only excel in their careers but also inspire others to do the same."



Ms. Pooja Salwan, Deputy Director, Executive Education, BML Munjal University, highlighted the program's unique aspects: "Our WIL program teaches more than just conventional leadership. This nine-month journey, tailored for mid-level managers with 7-14 years of experience and commenced on July 26th will help women become stronger leaders, better at managing teams, thinking strategically, and developing an entrepreneurial mindset. These skills, along with technical knowledge, help create leaders who can bring new ideas to their industries."



The WIL program stands out for its comprehensive curriculum. It covers essential leadership competencies while also addressing emerging trends in business and technology. The program employs diverse learning methods, including simulations, case studies, and coaching sessions, to ensure a well-rounded learning experience. The launch of this eighth cohort of WIL underscores BMU's ongoing commitment to addressing gender disparities in leadership, thereby contributing to a more inclusive corporate landscape in India.





About BML Munjal University



Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.



The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.

