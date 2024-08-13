MRV’S Q2 Struggle: Record Sales Amidst Financial Setbacks
8/13/2024 5:00:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MRV, a top Real estate group in Brazil, reported a Q2 net loss of R$ 71.3 million ($13 million) despite record sales.
The financial downturn was primarily due to derivative operations that do not impact cash flow, the company claims.
After adjustments for equity swaps and derivatives, the net profit was R$ 29.35 million ($5.34 million).
In the MRV Incorporation segment, a loss of R$ 24.6 million ($4.5 million) was recorded during this period.
Adjusted for derivatives, profit hit R$ 76.1 million; MRV's CFO expects stability as the Economy normalizes.
Key Performance Indicators:
Gross Margin: It saw a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points, reaching 26%. The CFO emphasized this as a vital sign of operational recovery, projecting to close an 8 percentage point gap as older projects are replaced by newer, higher-margin ones.
Ebitda: This key cash flow metric rose to R$ 286 million ($52 million), a 95% increase compared to last year, and an 18.6% rise from the previous quarter.
Despite gains, the company's recovery plan won't fully counter post-pandemic effects until 2026.
Sales Highlights:
MRV's sales rose 14.1% year-over-year to R$ 2.532 billion ($460 million), increasing 19.1% annually.
June's sales topped R$ 1 billion ($181.8 million), spurred by strategic product launches and financing.
The sales velocity (VSO) increased to 33.8%, up by 4.8 percentage points year-over-year and 0.7 points from the last quarter.
Unit prices climbed 10.6% in 12 months, from R$ 227 million to R$ 251 million.
The report shows MRV's balance in sales, margins, and challenges, highlighting strategic and financial expertise.
