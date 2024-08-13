MRV’S Q2 Struggle: Record Sales Amidst Financial Setbacks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MRV, a top group in Brazil, reported a Q2 net loss of R$ 71.3 million ($13 million) despite record sales.



The downturn was primarily due to derivative operations that do not impact cash flow, the company claims.



After adjustments for equity swaps and derivatives, the net was R$ 29.35 million ($5.34 million).



In the MRV Incorporation segment, a loss of R$ 24.6 million ($4.5 million) was recorded during this period.



Adjusted for derivatives, profit hit R$ 76.1 million; MRV's CFO expects stability as the normalizes.







Key Performance Indicators:







Gross Margin: It saw a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points, reaching 26%. The CFO emphasized this as a vital sign of operational recovery, projecting to close an 8 percentage point gap as older projects are replaced by newer, higher-margin ones.

Ebitda: This key cash flow metric rose to R$ 286 million ($52 million), a 95% increase compared to last year, and an 18.6% rise from the previous quarter.



Despite gains, the company's recovery plan won't fully counter post-pandemic effects until 2026.Sales Highlights:MRV's sales rose 14.1% year-over-year to R$ 2.532 billion ($460 million), increasing 19.1% annually.June's sales topped R$ 1 billion ($181.8 million), spurred by strategic product launches and financing.The sales velocity (VSO) increased to 33.8%, up by 4.8 percentage points year-over-year and 0.7 points from the last quarter.Unit prices climbed 10.6% in 12 months, from R$ 227 million to R$ 251 million.The report shows MRV's balance in sales, margins, and challenges, highlighting strategic and financial expertise.