Turkish Airlines Offers Free, Unlimited Wi-Fi Across All Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey, will be providing all onboard with free and unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity from 2025 end.

As part of the move, Turkish plans to retrofit its existing fleet with the latest in-flight connectivity (IFC) technologies and equip the new aircraft with the most efficient IFC technologies available.

The initiative will enable the carrier to extend the IFC service currently offered in the majority of its fleet to the entire Turkish Airlines' fleet, providing all passengers with uninterrupted and faster IFC service free of charge.

For this purpose, Turkish Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCI Aircraft Interiors, a certified aviation products provider, and Turksat, a regional leader in satellite technologies.

