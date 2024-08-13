Changi Airport Launches Passport-Less Immigration Facility

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in Singapore are enjoying passport-less immigration clearance from August 5, 2024.

The move is part of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's plan to strengthen border security while enriching the traveller experience through digitised border clearance.

Under the New Clearance Concept, all travellers can enjoy automated clearance. Also, all Singapore residents and eligible foreign travellers can enjoy immigration clearance even without presenting their passport.

The airport rolled out two types of passport-less immigration clearance facilities to help travellers get through immigration faster.

Token-less clearance at air and sea checkpoints applies to Singapore residents at both arrival and departure as well as all foreign travellers at departure. This means clearing immigration through facial and iris biometrics without the need for presenting individual passports.

On the other hand, a QR code clearance facility is available at land checkpoints.

Travellers use a QR code, instead of presenting their passports to clear immigration.

Changi Airport is gradually applying token-free immigration clearance at its terminals currently.

