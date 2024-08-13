AVM Monjur Kabir, New Chairman Of CAAB

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Civil Authority of Bangladesh, effective August 18, 2024.

He will replace the outgoing Chairman Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, according to a circular from the headquarters of Bangladesh Air Force on August 9.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan served as an Air Captain at Zahurul Haque Air Force Base in Chattogram.

On the other hand, Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury has been appointed as Director of the Training Department at Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters in in the capital.

